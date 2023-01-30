Extreme cold warnings cover nearly all of Manitoba

Nearly all of Manitoba — excluding, oddly, where the polar bears are — is under an extreme cold warning.

Environment Canada's weather alerts map has coloured the province red, save for the Churchill, The Pas, Flin Flon and Norway House regions.

Temperatures around –30 C to –35 C, combined with winds up to 20 km/h, are expected to create extreme wind chill values of –40 to –45 on Monday, the weather agency says.

Those extreme wind chill values are expected to moderate slightly during the day but the majority of the province will likely be plunged back into the deep freeze again Tuesday night.