Extreme cold expected to blanket most of Manitoba; some classes, buses already cancelled
Frigid temperatures, wind chill will make it feel as cold as –40 in southern Manitoba Wednesday night
A prolonged period of extreme cold which has already hit much of Western Canada will continue to expand into Manitoba Wednesday and Thursday, Environment Canada says.
The weather agency has issued extreme cold warnings for all four western provinces, including most of Manitoba.
Frigid temperatures are expected to combine with wind chill factors to make it feel as cold as –40 in southern Manitoba on Wednesday night, and closer to –45 or –50 in the northern region the province.
The extremely cold weather has already hit B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and parts of western Manitoba.
All classes in the Turtle Mountain School Division in southwestern Manitoba are cancelled for Thursday due to the cold, the division's transportation co-ordinator said Wednesday in an emailed statement.
Meanwhile, classes will go ahead in the Brandon School Division on Thursday, but buses won't be running outside the city due to extreme cold. Attendance is at the discretion of parents where travel is required, the division said Wednesday, but parents are asked to call schools if their children won't be attending.
The dangerous wind chills in Manitoba are expected to ease somewhat during the day Thursday, Environment Canada says, but temperatures will remain low, with highs below –20 C.
More seasonal temperatures will provide a short respite on Friday, the weather agency said, but the deep cold is expected to return again on the weekend.
The extreme cold can be dangerous, Environment Canada warns, with frostbite developing on exposed skin within minutes.
Manitobans should watch for signs of cold-related symptoms, including shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, and numbness or colour change in fingers and toes.
Extreme cold warnings are out for tonight into tomorrow morning in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Manitoba?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Manitoba</a> (Jan 15-16). <br>Note the different criteria for extreme cold in the south (-40 temps or windchill) versus the north (-45 to -50 temps or windchill). Bundle up! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MBstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MBstorm</a> <a href="https://t.co/fjjcStJkIb">pic.twitter.com/fjjcStJkIb</a>—@ECCCWeatherMB
As well, "if it's too cold for you to stay outside, it's too cold for your pet to stay outside," Environement Canada says.
Bundle up or find shelter
The forecast high for Winnipeg on Thursday is –25 C, with the wind chill making it feel even colder.
The City of Winnipeg is warning its residents to be ready for the cold and keep these safety tips in mind:
- Older adults and young children should avoid long periods outdoors.
- Check on older friends, relatives and neighbours who live alone.
- Recognize the symptoms of hypothermia: confusion, dizziness, exhaustion and severe shivering. If symptoms are present, seek medical attention. Severe hypothermia can be life threatening.
- Call 911 if you see someone who appears to be injured or in need of assistance due to the cold.
- Warm up at civic facilities during operating hours.
