Manitoba extends public health orders for 3 more weeks

Manitoba's public health orders are being extended three more weeks, Health Minister Audrey Gordon says.

The rules, which were set to expire on Tuesday, will now last until at least Feb.1, Gordon said in a news release on Friday.

The extension will give the province time to gather data and monitor the impacts of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the release said.

"Ongoing restrictions are a challenge for many Manitobans, but remain necessary to help slow the spread of the virus and protect our health-care system," Gordon said in the release.

"While these orders remain in place, we continue to take steps to improve supply and access to testing and other important initiatives that support our pandemic response and protect our health system. Nothing is off the table and we will act swiftly in the weeks ahead if further action is required to protect Manitobans."

