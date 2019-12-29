2 people killed by the cold in 2 Manitoba communities: RCMP

RCMP is investigating after two people were killed by the cold on Saturday.

The bodies of a man and a woman were found in two separate communities and police say they both died due to exposure.

Around 11:40 a.m. police got a report of an unresponsive man on a trail in Selkirk Park, RCMP said in a news release. Officers and paramedics attended, and pronounced the 52-year-old man dead at the scene.

Around 3 p.m., RCMP in Gillam, which is about 737 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, received a report of an unresponsive woman in an open area off of Butnau Road near the baseball diamonds.

RCMP said a 48-year-old woman from Fox Lake Cree Nation was pronounced dead at the scene.

While foul play is not suspected in either death, RCMP said both investigations will continue until the autopsies are complete.