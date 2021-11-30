Province, Xplornet moving forward with internet upgrades for rural, northern communities

Thousands of Manitobans in rural and northern areas are one step closer to having faster internet.

The province says it has finalized a contribution agreement with Xplornet to provide close to 30 First Nations and approximately 350 municipalities with broadband internet by using existing, surplus fibre-optic cable put in place by Manitoba Hydro.

This will allow work to get started on the network build, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said Tuesday at a news conference in Grande Pointe.

"The pandemic has shown us that staying connected and having access to important and timely information is a necessity," Helwer said.

"As our way of life has changed during the course of the pandemic, access to virtual services like education [and] work-based services has become our new reality."

The system will likely be operational in about two years, said Bill Macdonald, executive vice-president of Xplornet, a New Brunswick-headquartered communications company.

Chris Ewan, mayor of the Rural Municipality of Ritchot, said a few weeks ago, he was in a virtual meeting in Grande Pointe, just south of Winnipeg, with provincial officials when the internet connection dropped entirely.

"To be part of big meetings with cabinet ministers and wanting to see change and wanting to great things for your municipality ... and your meeting to drop like that, it's detrimental for government work, it's detrimental for businesses," he said.

"When we have fibre optics, we can make sure all that work is done."

In May, the provincial government announced it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the internet provider to expand and improve internet service for unserved or under-served communities in Manitoba.