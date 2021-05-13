Faster internet and cell service promised to more than 125,000 Manitobans
Xplornet to use 1,000s of kilometres of fibre-optic cable put in for Manitoba Hydro
The provincial government has signed a memorandum of understanding with Xplornet Communications to provide broadband services to nearly 30 First Nations and approximately 270 rural and northern communities, Premier Brian Pallister announced Thursday.
Additionally, 350 communities will receive cellphone service for the first time, Pallister and Central Services Minister Reg Helwer said at a news conference.
Xplornet will use surplus capacity on thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cable across Manitoba that was put in place to help Manitoba Hydro communicate with northern hydroelectric facilities and transmit data, the province said.
The provincial government, Manitoba Hydro and Manitoba Hydro Telecom are collaborating to finalize the contract in the coming weeks, and the expanded broadband and cellphone services are expected to be available as early as this fall, Pallister and Helwer said.
