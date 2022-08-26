Manitoba expands monkeypox vaccine eligibility to more men who have sex with men

Manitoba is making the monkeypox vaccine available to more people, but is still primarily focusing on delivering it to men who have sex with men.

The province said Friday it is broadening the scope of vaccination eligibility by expanding the window during which an individual may have become exposed to monkeypox.

For example, individuals who have had multiple sexual partners or had anonymous sex in the past 90 days are included in the province's eligibility. Previously, the window was 21 days.

People who self-identify as belonging to the gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men (gbMSM) community are now eligible for the vaccine if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

Have received a diagnosis of any sexually transmitted infection in the past six months (previously, it was a diagnosis of chlamydia, gonorrhea or syphilis in the past two months).

Have had two or more sexual partners in the last 90 days (previously 21 days).

Have had anonymous sex in the past 90 days or expect to (previously 21 days).

Have visited or expect to visit places such as bath houses or sex clubs for sexual contact.

Engage in sex work or plan to, either as a worker or a client.

As well, anyone who has had sexual contact with any eligible individual is now eligible as well.

Manitoba has reported one case of monkeypox so far.

As of last Sunday, 436 doses of the vaccine had been administered to eligible people in the province.

Newly eligible individuals can start making vaccination appointments using an online booking tool on Monday, Aug. 29 at 9 a.m.

People without internet access can call Health Links at 204-788-8200 or toll-free at 1-888-315-9257 to book an appointment. Individuals outside of Winnipeg should contact their local public health office to schedule an immunization. Public health will also reach out to eligible populations to support immunization efforts, the province says.

Those who have had close contact with someone who has monkeypox will continue to be eligible for post-exposure vaccination, and can contact their local public health office to schedule their vaccination.

Symptoms of monkeypox, which can appear flu-like, can include fever, headache, muscle and back aches, chills, exhaustion and swollen lymph nodes. More information is available on the province's website.