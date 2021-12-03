Manitoba beer vendors, private wine stores could expand alcohol offerings under new bill

Manitobans could soon be able to buy more types of liquor at private alcohol retailers, as the government continues its push to overhaul the province's licensing regime.

A new bill introduced in the legislature on Thursday would give existing liquor, beer and wine stores the ability to apply for new licenses, permitting them to sell a wider array of products.

It would also allow the province to launch a five-year pilot project expanding liquor sales to more businesses, like grocery stores.

Currently, the province has three main types of retail liquor licences: hotel beer vendor, specialty wine store, and liquor store, such as provincially owned Liquor Marts. There are also private vendors licensed to sell a wide array of alcohol in many rural communities.

Each licence holder is restricted to selling particular products.

For example, hotel beer vendors currently cannot sell hard alcohol or wine, and they must be on the same property as a hotel.

The new Bill 42 — officially called The Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Amendment and Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Amendment Act — would enable hotel beer vendors to apply for a new licence that would allow them to add liquor and wine, as well as remove the requirement to operate in a hotel.

Rural liquor vendors, which currently can only sell beer in single-can quantities, will be able to sell case lots like 12-packs.

Specialty wine stores will be able to apply for secondary liquor licences.

As of April 1, there were 482 retail liquor locations currently in Manitoba: 63 Liquor Marts, 240 hotel vendors, 168 rural liquor vendors, eight specialty wine stores, and three duty-free stores, according to officials with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries.

The new bill is not expected to have any impact on the types of products available at Liquor Marts or duty-free stores.