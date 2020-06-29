Province suggests evacuation of 30 to 40 homes in Rivers, Man. due to lack of confidence in dam

People living downstream of the dam in Rivers, Man. should evacuate their homes due to potential flood risk, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced Wednesday night.

Heavy rain that has hit the Westman area over the past three days has washed out roads and flooded streets and homes. It has also significantly increased water levels in nearby rivers.

Schuler said he and crews have surveyed the area over the past few days to assess the damage and help recovery efforts.

Schuler said he doesn't have confidence that the Rivers Dam will hold, after engineers inspected the infrastructure — the dam is 60 years old, and the bottom of the spillway cannot be seen.

"The Rivers Dam is facing unprecedented flows from the Little Saskatchewan River following heavy rain in the past few days," Schuler told reporters via teleconference.

Both municipal and provincial staff are calculating the possible impact area, he said. That could include between 30 and 40 households in the Municipality of Riverdale, of which Rivers, Man. is a part, and the rural municipality of Whitehead, located just west of Brandon.

The minister is noting this is his suggestion for people to leave their homes; it would be up to municipal governments to execute an evacuation order.

But any evacuations should happen immediately, Schuler said.

The dam near Rivers, located over 220 kilometres west of Winnipeg, holds water from Lake Wahtopanah, a lake along the Little Saskatchewan River.

