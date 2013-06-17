Video game tournament raises $5K for CancerCare Manitoba

The province's gaming community raised more than $5,000 this weekend for CancerCare Manitoba with the first Play to Save Lives tournament.

The tournament, which was hosted by the Manitoba Esports Association, brought 30 players together over two days to play the video game Rocket League, which is basically soccer in cars.

"We wanted it to be approachable and accessible for as many people as possible, because we wanted to have a large impact to be able to give back to CancerCare Manitoba," said Lorhiz Aquino, a co-founder of the association.

"This was a really fun way for people to get involved and be competitive for a great cause."

The tournament had brought in $2,630 in donations by 9 p.m. Sunday, but that money is being matched by an anonymous donor, so it's actually about $5,260, said Aquino, a CBC Manitoba Future 40 finalist.

Lorhiz Aquino is a founding director of the Manitoba Esports Association. (Lorhiz Aquino)

Sherelle Kwan, community events manager for the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation, said events like this make a big difference for people who are affected by the disease in the province.

"When we say you're playing to save lives, you really are playing and helping those you know — your neighbours, your family members. Anyone who's touched by cancer will visit CancerCare Manitoba, and so it has a tremendous impact," she said.

Kwan and Aquino hope the tournament will continue in the future.

"I think that can be applied to many different games and platforms and events that we choose to have down the road, and I hope this is the first of many that we have with CancerCare," Aquino said.

More from CBC Manitoba: