Hospitalizations, deaths tied to COVID-19 up slightly, latest report says

The latest provincial report on COVID-19 in Manitoba suggests an uptick in some severe outcomes for the second week in a row, including more people landing in hospital due to the coronavirus.

The report says 53 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized during the week ending July 30, compared to 45 one week earlier.

Slightly fewer people ended up in intensive care units: there were seven ICU admissions, down from eight ICU admissions during the week ending July 23.

There were six deaths associated with coronavirus, up from five the week before.

So far, 2,067 people have died due to COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are another six outbreaks in long-term care facilities and hospitals, at the East Gate Lodge Crocus unit in the Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, Hillcrest Place in the Prairie Mountain Health Region, Misericordia Place in the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, Rideau Park Personal Care Home in Prairie Mountain, and Charleswood Long Term Care Home and Grace Hospital's 3 North acute care unit, both in Winnipeg.

The provincial test positivity rate climbed slightly to 17.9 per cent, up from 17.1 per cent.

A total of 257 cases were detected during the week ending July 30, up from 242 the week before. However, those numbers significantly undercount the true number of infections. PCR testing, which is the only kind the province tracks, is limited to Manitobans who meet specific criteria.