Blowing snow, cold temperatures still coming to southern Manitoba, but blizzard warning called off

Blowing snow and colder temperatures are coming to Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba on Sunday, though blizzard conditions are no longer expected, Environment Canada says.

A switch to below-normal temperatures will start late in the day in the capital city and in several other southern communities, as a low-pressure system brings fresh snow throughout those parts of the province.

The communities of Steinbach, St. Adolphe, Emerson, Vita and Richer will also be affected.

The weather agency issued a special weather statement detailing what's expected early Sunday morning.

In Winnipeg and the Red River Valley, somewhere between two and five centimetres of snow is expected to fall as a cold front passes through the southern half of Manitoba.

Gusty northwest winds will bring some blowing snow in open areas later Sunday afternoon and through the evening, the statement said. That may affect visibility on highways and in rural areas.

More information about highway and travel conditions in Manitoba is available on the province's website .

The Manitoba regions pictured in grey are all affected by either a special weather statement of a blowing snow advisory on Sunday. (Environment Canada)

Even colder temperatures and wind chill values are expected to hit those parts of the province Monday and the following days.

A full list of the municipalities affected by the special weather statement is available on Environment Canada's website .

Blowing snow advisory

Meanwhile, a blowing snow advisory is now in effect for the communities of Portage la Prairie, Headingley, Brunkild and Carman.

A low pressure system is also expected to bring some accumulating snow to those regions on Sunday, Environment Canada said.

A cold front will sweep through those areas in the afternoon as well, while gusty northwest winds behind it will bring poor visibility in blowing snow to some areas through the evening.

But those weather systems aren't as intense as previously expected, so prolonged blizzard conditions aren't expected anymore, the weather agency said.

The cold front in those regions will also mark the start of a period of below-normal temperatures and very cold wind chills for Monday and the following days.

Temperatures across the province will fall through Sunday as well. Waking up on Monday in the -20s! 🥶🥶 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bdnmb?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bdnmb</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCManitoba?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCManitoba</a> <a href="https://t.co/PthtjVLVpz">pic.twitter.com/PthtjVLVpz</a> —@RileyLaychuk

The weather agency reminded people in those areas to adjust their driving with changing road conditions, and to make sure pets and outdoor animals have shelter.