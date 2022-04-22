'Shell-shocked' leaders ignoring ER chaos, weary doctor says

Despite miserable, once-unimaginably long wait times in Winnipeg's emergency rooms, frustrated doctors are advising people to seek treatment if they believe they need it.

"We see a lot of chronically ill and a lot of elderly people in the emergency department, and it is brutal waiting in pain," said Dr. Alecs Chochinov, who has spent decades as an ER physician.

To read more on this story from the Winnipeg Free Press, click here.

CBC Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press recognize each other as trusted news sources. This content is made available to our readers as part of a CBC Manitoba/Winnipeg Free Press agreement to collaborate to better serve our community. Any questions about Free Press content should be directed to webnews@freepress.mb.ca.