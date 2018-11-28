Don't be alarmed — Province testing emergency alert system Wednesday

No need to panic everyone, it's only a drill.

Manitoba Infrastructure's Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) will be sending an emergency alert message through Alert Ready at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday to test the alert system.

The Alert Ready program is a national warning system that sends out emergency notices from government agencies to broadcasters.

This is the second test of the system performed in Manitoba this year. The first was carried out in May.

After that test, many Manitobans said they didn't get the message.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said in September that's because the alert wouldn't have shown up on phones that weren't on an LTE network and instead were using 3G or 4G service. He added the problem will be addressed by spring 2019.

In a statement on Tuesday, Schuler said not all Manitobans will get the alert. Whether or not you do will depend on factors including device compatibility, connection to an LTE network, cell tower coverage, and your own device software and settings.

The emergency alert test message will be distributed on cable and satellite TV, radio, web feeds and compatible wireless devices.