Emancipation Day bill passes unanimously in Manitoba Legislature

Manitoba has designated Aug. 1 as a day to reflect on the history of Black slavery and emancipation in Canada.

The legislature unanimously passed Bill 232, the Emancipation Day Act, which marks the day the Slavery Abolition Act took effect in the British Empire in 1834.

Jamie Moses, Manitoba NDP member of the legislative assembly for St. Vital, spearheaded the bill in the legislature, so it's also the first time the legislature has passed a bill in the name of a Black man, the NDP said.

"Black people in Canada have a long and proud history, and that history doesn't happen without Emancipation Day. Those stories don't exist if we're not all free," Moses said at a news conference about the passage of the bill.

Moses spoke alongside Nadia Thompson, chair of Black History Manitoba, and community activist 'Segun Olunde.

"Emancipation Day, I hope, is going to be a day when we gather together to tell our stories, to educate one another, because slavery is causing so much generational trauma, and to get to healing we have to get together, all of us, in one place," Olunde said.

Thompson hopes to see more information about the history of slavery in Canada included in school curricula, beyond what is taught about the role Canadians played in the fight against slavery in the United States, such as the Underground Railroad.

"It's important, and we need to continue our fight for acceptance and acknowledgement and reconciliation on behalf of all people of African descent," she said.

Marking the day of the official abolition of slavery in Canada also provides an opportunity to reflect on the impact that history has on people today, Moses said.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.