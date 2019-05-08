Winnipeg mayor says early provincial election would interrupt important work

The Manitoba government has a lot to do and shouldn't be spending time on an election this year, Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman says.

"I think the provincial government should follow the date that's set out in that legislation, and we should be working this year rather than worrying about elections," Bowman said Wednesday morning on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio.

Premier Brian Pallister has suggested more than once that his government might call an early election, saying they don't have to stick with the Oct. 6, 2020, fixed election date in Manitoba's Election Act.

In February, Pallister said the 2020 election date is a "drop-dead date," not a fixed election date.

"It isn't a fixed election date," he told The Canadian Press. "You've got to have the election before a year [from] this October."

Premier Brian Pallister has said the Manitoba Elections Act doesn't prevent a government from calling an early election. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

An early election wasn't mentioned at a Conservative Party fundraiser where Pallister spoke on Tuesday night, although six Conservative election candidates were on stage during the event.

The Elections Act sets the next election date as Oct. 6, 2020, but another part of the act says the legislature can be dissolved at any time, which would prompt an election.

Bowman said there's a lot of work being done that shouldn't be interrupted by an election, referring specifically to a task force on illicit drugs the city and provincial government are working on.

"That's one file of many files where we need to be working together," he said.

"The provincial government mandates municipalities to hold elections on fixed dates and we do, and I think the provincial government should do same thing. They have an election date next year."

The Elections Act says "a general election must be held on the first Tuesday in October in the fourth calendar year after election day for the last general election."

The legislation does use the term "fixed date election," including in a section that lays out rules for postponing an election until after what Pallister called the "drop-dead date."

However, it also says nothing in the section on fixed dates "affects the powers of the lieutenant governor, including the power to dissolve the legislature at the lieutenant governor's discretion."

