Manitoba PC Leader Brian Pallister fielded 10 questions and showed a bit of his personal side during an hour-long conference call with voters on Wednesday evening.

The leader didn't face many tough questions in the sixth "electronic town hall" hosted by the party on the campaign trail. The questions posed by listeners — who didn't share their last names or location — mostly focused on policy, instead of challenging Pallister on his record.

The exception was one question from a participant whose husband died of cancer in 2018 after receiving what the caller described as "horrendous" care in Winnipeg.

The speaker said she and her husband both voted for Pallister in 2016 because they believed the health-care system needed to be changed — but said she didn't see compassion in the process as the party introduced sweeping changes across the system starting in 2017.

"I'm really saddened that you would feel that the experience could have been handled far better. But I'm motivated by your call," Pallister said in response. "What we've done is accepted the reality that we have to change the system that was the worst in Canada — it was the worst by all measures — and it's not easy."

Journalists permitted to listen in were not allowed to ask questions of Pallister or the civilian participants.

Pallister, who is seeking re-election in Fort Whyte, was joined on the call by Heather Stefanson, seeking re-election in Tuxedo.

Other participants on the call asked about the Tories' plan to phase out the education property tax, plans for job creation and supports for seniors, among other topics. One caller praised the health-care changes, and another criticized NDP and Liberal plans to move to a $15 minimum wage.

One caller asked about a 2017 Tory poll regarding a potential health-care premium, which the party has since confirmed would not be implemented.

Taxes, trust key issues: Pallister

The town halls are one method of outreach to voters for Pallister, who has declined to participate in any leaders' debates save a televised debate last week.

Kevin Engstrom, a spokesperson for the PC party, said in an email Wednesday night's call had roughly 10,000 participants.

"Electronic town halls are a great way to connect with thousands of Manitobans throughout the province at one time," Engstrom wrote in an email. "Tonight's e-town hall was the sixth our party has held in the past month and have helped us deliver our vision for Manitoba's future directly to nearly 50,000 voters."

In his answers, Pallister frequently shared pieces of his personal life, including references to his previous work as a teacher, his childhood on a farm near Portage la Prairie, Man., and his family's experience supporting his mother-in-law in end-of-life care.

He also stressed key Tory talking points, including promises to drop taxes, slamming the NDP for its previous spending record while in government and a promise to balance the budget by 2022.

Listeners were periodically asked to answer questions by punching numbers on their phones, like whether they planned to vote for the party and which issue they considered the most important in the election.

Closing out the call, Pallister said taxes and trust are the key issues in this election.

"I keep my word when I give my word," he said. "You take our commitments to the bank, because they are serious commitments that will help us move forward together."