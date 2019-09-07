Manitobans head to polls in 42nd general election

Manitobans are going to the polls today in an election that has the incumbent Progressive Conservatives seeking a second majority government.

Polls open at 8 a.m. CT in the province's 42nd general election. Eligible voters have until 8 p.m. to vote.

Live coverage begins at 8 p.m. CT online and on CBC Radio One 89.3 FM and CBC Television in Manitoba.

More than 113,000 Manitobans cast ballots in advance polls, according to Elections Manitoba, compared to about 110,000 in 2016.

If you weren't one of them, you'll need one piece of government-issued photo ID, or two other pieces, to vote today. If you don't have those pieces of ID, you can bring another voter with ID from your riding to vouch for you, as long as that person is registered. You can find more information on how to vote here.

All employees in the province are entitled by law to three consecutive hours to vote, at the discretion of the employer — that is, not any three hours you want. If you're off work at 5 p.m., you automatically have three hours already (between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.) If you work from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., you have a right to take time off to vote during the day.

Promises made

This was an early election, called three years into the Progressive Conservative's term.

Over the 29-day campaign, PC Leader Pallister made promises to create 40,000 jobs , improve supports for victims of domestic violence and tackle the methamphetamine crisis, as well as bring more tourists to the province and create more flexible grocery store hours .

NDP Leader Wab Kinew made commitments including banning mandatory overtime for nurses , increasing the minimum wage to $15 and upgrading infrastructure, plus capping tuition fees and slashing Hydro bills.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont promised to invest in French education, improve health care access and bring in a $15 minimum wage, as well as cut crime and take bold action on climate change.

Green Party Leader James Beddome made promises including a guaranteed basic income and scrapping the education property tax, as well as developing a province-wide compost program and increasing the carbon tax.

All four leaders faced off only once, in an Aug. 28 televised leaders' debate. You can watch a recap of it here.