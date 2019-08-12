Pallister declares official start of Manitoba provincial election period
Manitobans will go to the polls on Sept. 10
Manitoba's 42nd provincial election campaign officially kicked off Monday afternoon.
"I've just come back from visiting her honour the lieutenant governor and I've asked her to dissolve the legislature and issue the writs of election for Tuesday, Sept. 10," Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister said in front of the Manitoba Legislative Building.
"It's time for a new mandate to keep moving Manitoba forward."
Pallister announced in June that the election would be moved from its scheduled date in October 2020 to Sept. 10, but the official campaign could not begin until the formal issuing of writs, after Pallister asked Lt.-Gov. Janice Filmon to dissolve the legislature. Tuesday would have been the last possible day to issue the writs for a Sept. 10 election.
All the major parties have been campaigning for weeks, and the Opposition New Democrats and Greens have released their platforms in broad strokes.
Pallister's Progressive Conservative government is seeking a second term, after defeating Manitoba's NDP in the 2016 provincial election.
The opposition parties are focusing their attacks on the Progressive Conservatives' health reforms, while the Tories say the election is about keeping taxes low, attracting business investment and ending a string of deficits that started in 2009.
"The question every voter has to ask themselves in this election is who do you trust to keep their word to you and your family?" Pallister said at the Monday afternoon announcement.
The next government will work to build a better Manitoba, he said.
"Progressive Conservatives want a Manitoba that is more affordable, more secure and more prosperous for us all," he said.
"And we will deliver on that vision for Manitobans, as we have been delivering each and every year of our first mandate."
With files from The Canadian Press's Steve Lambert
