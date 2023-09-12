Content
Manitoba

Manitoba PCs promise more help for farmers if re-elected

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising to permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands as part of a series of farm-related election promises.

Tories also pledge increase in funding for veterinary service districts

The Canadian Press ·
Cows are seen in a pasture in southern Manitoba on a cloudy day.
Pasture land in southern Manitoba is seen in a file photo. The Progressive Conservatives said Tuesday that producers have been under stress since the drought of 2021, so if re-elected, the party would permanently cut in half rental fees for agricultural Crown lands. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Derek Johnson, a cabinet minister seeking re-election in Interlake-Gimli, says producers have been under stress since the drought of 2021, and a cut that was put in place temporarily would be made permanent.

The Tories are also promising triple funding for veterinary service districts, which maintain clinics across the province, if they win the Oct. 3 election.

Johnson says that would attract new veterinarians to rural Manitoba and improve services.

The Tories are also promising to double-fund the Winnipeg Humane Society for the One Health Program, which provides veterinary care in underserved rural areas.

Advance polls for the election open Sept. 23.

