Manitoba NDP reiterate health care promises in final push as election looms
Thousands of lawn signs planted featuring leader Wab Kinew focus on boosting health care supports
The Manitoba New Democrats are spending the final weekend before Tuesday's election putting out thousands of new signs on lawns across the province.
The signs feature leader Wab Kinew and focus on health — the top issue of the NDP campaign.
Kinew has promised to hire and train more nurses, create more hospital beds and reopen two emergency rooms.
He has heavily criticized the health-care overhaul undertaken by the Progressive Conservative government of Brian Pallister, who has said the reforms are necessary.
Kinew says the election boils down to health care and the New Democrats have a plan to fix it.
Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.