Manitoba

NDP pledges to add 5 neighbourhood health clinics in Manitoba if elected

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew is promising to open five neighbourhood health clinics if his party is elected Oct. 3.

Kinew promises incentives for health-care staff to open clinics in neighbourhoods where they are needed most

The Canadian Press ·
NDP Leader Wab Kinew speaks at a podium outdoors, with four people standing behind and beside him.
NDP Leader Wab Kinew, centre, was joined by other NDP candidates and party supporters during a Wednesday morning news conference in Winnipeg's River Heights neighbourhood. (Adam Yadaoui/Radio-Canada)

Kinew says the minor illness and injury clinics would be staffed with a team of emergency room doctors, nurses and technologists.

He says the clinics would offer same-day appointments through online booking.

The Opposition leader says an NDP government would give incentives for health-care staff to open the clinics, which would be in neighbourhoods where they are needed most.

The former NDP government established similar clinics during their time in office, but most were closed due to fiscal restraint measures implemented by the Progressive Conservative government.

Kinew says cuts made by the Tories have driven health-care workers to a breaking point.

Read full coverage of the 2023 Manitoba election here.

