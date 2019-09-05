Liberals commit to giving most Manitoba patients health access within 20-minute drive

The Liberals want to cut down on travel costs for health care and say if elected next Tuesday, they'll work to make sure the majority of Manitobans can get primary care within 20 minutes of travel time or less.

The Liberals say their goal would be to ensure 80 per cent of Manitoba residents can access a clinic to see a nurse, doctor or nurse practitioner.

The Liberals, who had just four MLAs in the last legislative assembly and have 14.5 per cent of voter support according to CBC Manitoba's latest Poll Tracker, said they'd make sure all Manitobans can get care without travelling more than 20 minutes within a second term in government.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said far too many residents have to travel hours to get care.

The Liberals said Manitoba's health-care travel costs for the Lifeflight air ambulance alone cost $100 million annually.

Sign up for CBC Manitoba's newsletter for insight into the latest election news. Every week until the campaign ends, we'll send you a roundup of what you need to know.