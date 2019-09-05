Skip to Main Content
Liberals commit to giving most Manitoba patients health access within 20-minute drive
Manitoba

The Liberals want to cut down on travel costs for health care and say if elected next Tuesday, they’ll work to make sure the majority of Manitobans can get primary care within 20 minutes of travel time or less. 

Cutting down travel time would be achieved within a second term of government, says leader Dougald Lamont

Austin Grabish · CBC News ·
If elected, Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont promises to make primary care accessible to Manitobans within 20 minutes of home. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The Liberals say their goal would be to ensure 80 per cent of Manitoba residents can access a clinic to see a nurse, doctor or nurse practitioner. 

The Liberals, who had just four MLAs in the last legislative assembly and have 14.5 per cent of voter support according to CBC Manitoba's latest Poll Tracker, said they'd make sure all Manitobans can get care without travelling more than 20 minutes within a second term in government. 

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont said far too many residents have to travel hours to get care. 

The Liberals said Manitoba's health-care travel costs for the Lifeflight air ambulance alone cost $100 million annually. 

About the Author

Austin Grabish

Reporter

​Austin Grabish started reporting when he was young, landing his first byline when he was just 18. He joined CBC in 2016 after freelancing for several outlets. ​​In 2018, he was part of a team of CBC journalists who won the Ron Laidlaw Award for the corporation's extensive digital coverage on asylum seekers crossing into Canada. Email: austin.grabish@cbc.ca

