Roundup: What have the provincial leaders said on the campaign trail?

There may only be hours left until Manitobans head to the polls for Tuesday's provincial election, but that's still time to brush up on what the leaders of each major party have said since the writ was dropped last month.

While Premier Brian Pallister (PC) hasn't made an appearance at any forums other than CBC's televised live debate and declined to participate in one Manitoba election mainstay quiz , party leaders Wab Kinew (NDP), Dougald Lamont (Liberal) and James Beddome (Green) have all weighed in on where they stand on the province's health-care issues , how they will combat climate change and whether they think Matt Nichols can take the Bombers all the way this year.

Even with higher advance poll turnouts than last election, most Manitobans have yet to cast their ballot -- so we've rounded up some of the comments and promises each leader has made to refresh your memory before election night.

Brian Pallister

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives Leader Brian Pallister told CBC host Marcy Markusa his party will host a jobs summit if re-elected. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC)

Manitoba's incumbent premier sat down with CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa last Thursday to pitch his party's platform and reveal a bit about his personal life.

The leader of Manitoba's Progressive Conservative Party expressed his love for the province and his desire to do the right thing — even if it's not the most popular choice.

Pallister also talked about the commission his government set up earlier this year to look at ways to improve Manitoba's school system from kindergarten to Grade 12, his thoughts on attack ads (including a series of election ads by his party targeting NDP Leader Wab Kinew) and whether his party rushed too quickly into health-care reforms in the province.

During the campaign, Pallister has made promises related to everything from jobs , domestic violence and methamphetamine addiction, to breweries , tourism and grocery store hours .

Wab Kinew

Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew told CBC host Marcy Markusa the current NDP isn’t the same one Manitobans booted from office in 2016. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

The leader of Manitoba's New Democratic Party chatted with CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa last Friday , hitting home his party's main priority: health care.

The father of three, former journalist and past rapper said health care in Manitoba is "in crisis" because sweeping changes were made too quickly by the current government. He told Markusa his party wants to make changes "safely and responsibly."

Kinew also said the current NDP isn't the same one Manitobans booted from office in 2016, and discussed his family, fiscal responsibility, racism and PC attack ads focusing on issues in his past.

On the campaign trail, Kinew has made promises ranging from banning mandatory overtime for nurses , increasing the minimum wage to $15 and upgrading infrastructure, to capping tuition fees , slashing Hydro bills and giving schools free tampons .

Dougald Lamont

Manitoba Liberal Party Leader Dougald Lamont told CBC host Marcy Markusa his party hopes to overcome a six-decade Liberal drought in the province. (Warren Kay/CBC)

The leader of the Manitoba Liberal Party sat down with CBC Manitoba Information Radio host Marcy Markusa last Wednesday to talk music, family and how his party hopes to overcome a six-decade Liberal drought in the province.

Manitoba has not had a Liberal government since 1953, when it was a Liberal-Progressive coalition.

Lamont, who was elected Liberal leader in October 2017, spent years in communications jobs, doing freelance writing, running his own digital ad agency and working as an advisor to former Liberal leaders Jon Gerrard and Sharon Carstairs and MP Robert-Falcon Ouelette.

He discussed bureaucracy in health care, early childhood education and how the Liberals plan to tackle climate change.

During the campaign, Lamont has made promises ranging from French education , health care access and a $15 minimum wage, to crime reduction , immigration and northern cell and Internet service .

James Beddome

Green Party Leader James Beddome told CBC host Marcy Markusa last Tuesday that he believes there will be a Green presence in the legislature after the Sept. 10 election. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

The leader of Manitoba's Green Party sat down with CBC Manitoba last Thursday to pitch his party's platform and reveal a bit about his personal life.

Beddome, a lawyer who grew up in rural Manitoba, talked about the need for honesty in politicians, how his party will fight climate change and how addressing poverty will ease the strain on the justice, health, and child and family services systems.

When asked about his plans to run for the Greens in the upcoming federal election, Beddome said he has put his federal campaign on hold as he awaits the outcome of the provincial election.

He said his intention to run federally was declared before Pallister called an election one year ahead of the Elections Act fixed date -- and, should he win provincially, he has a candidate lined up to take his place federally.

Beddome discussed how the Greens do politics differently, how electric energy could keep Hydro rates lower and what he sees as the "infrastructure of the future."

On the campaign trail, Beddome has made promises on topics ranging from a guaranteed basic income and scrapping the education property tax, to waste reductio n and a tax on sugary drinks .

