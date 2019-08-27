How to watch: Manitoba's party leaders meet for live televised debate

Manitobans vote in two weeks, and the leaders of the province's four main political parties will square off in a live televised broadcast from CBC's Winnipeg studio on Aug. 28.

Brian Pallister (Progressive Conservative), Wab Kinew (NDP), Dougald Lamont (Liberal) and James Beddome (Green Party) will debate the top issues for Manitoba voters, who will cast their ballots on Sept. 10.

Moderated by Red River College journalism instructor Joanne Kelly, the joint broadcast will air commercial free from 6:10 p.m. to 7 p.m. CT on CBC, CTV and Global.

Starting off the debate, leaders will ask one another a question on the topic of jobs and the economy. Then a panel of three journalists, CBC Manitoba's Marcy Markusa, Jeff Keele (CTV) and Richard Cloutier (CJOB/Global) will ask questions.

Keele's question will be about crime and addictions, Cloutier's on health care and Markusa's about the environment.

In addition to the TV broadcast, the debate will be available through the following links:

Fact-checking

During the debate, CBC journalists Bartley Kives and Jacques Marcoux will be putting the leaders' claims to the test and publishing their findings in a fact-checking live blog on CBC Manitoba's website .

Post-debate analysis

Following the debate, Markusa, Kives and CBC journalist Kristin Annable will offer a 30-minute analysis of how the leaders did.