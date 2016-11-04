Hundreds turn out for climate debate by Manitoba political leaders

Hundreds of Manitobans packed into a downtown ballroom Thursday evening to hear from leaders of three of the province's four main parties on climate issues.

Platform points hit by the leaders of the Manitoba NDP, Liberals and Green Party had a lot in common at the Debate on Manitoba Climate and the Environment.

All committed to lowering carbon emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, for example, and supported initiatives including diverting organic waste from landfills, supporting small-scale farming, working more closely with Indigenous communities and negotiating with Ottawa to bring more revenue from the carbon tax to Manitoba's coffers.

"[The consensus] tells me that the parties and the leaders that are here tonight, they're listening to the citizens on the street," said Glen Koroluk, executive director of the Manitoba Eco-Network, which helped organize the event.

"All the volunteer organizations working on these issues day in and day out, [have been] putting out that message. Some of that's starting to sneak through at the policy level."

Party leaders also reiterated key talking points from their platforms. Green Party Leader James Beddome highlighted his party's plan to hike the carbon tax and bring in a guaranteed basic income.

Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont pointed to his party's goal of making the province carbon neutral by 2030, and NDP Leader Wab Kinew repeated his party's promise to offer a $350 Manitoba Hydro rebate for every residence.

Manitoba Green Party Leader James Beddome speaks during the debate, seated beside NDP Leader Wab Kinew, centre, and Liberal Leader Dougald Lamont. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Cam Sheppard, a teacher from Winnipeg's North Kildonan riding, was one of the estimated 400 people to attend the event. He said climate change is the No. 1 issue in this election for himself and his wife, who is a nurse.

"We need to do better and we need to encourage our leaders to do better and [work] for our voices to be heard," he said.

"These conversations are huge, but it's holding those in charge accountable for what they are promising so that we can better this world that we need to do."

PC Leader Pallister not at debate

PC Leader Brian Pallister wasn't in attendance, although Koroluk said he was invited.

So far in the campaign, the Tory Leader has only attended one leaders' debate.

"It's a big disappointment," Koroluk said. "But you know, the three people up on the stage right now, we know all their parties care about the environment and they want to do something for climate change. And there's actually some really good ideas thrown out onto the floor."

A spokesperson for the Progressive Conservative party wrote in an email the party wasn't able to attend the forum.

"We are proud to have the best-in-Canada climate and green plan," the spokesperson wrote. "We have ambitious measures in our platform to protect and deliver real action on the environment."

Michael Kannon, an activist with groups including Idle No More, attended the debate and took photographs for the Manitoba Eco-Network. He said he was happy to see the big turnout.

"It's pretty exciting. I like it. To see all Manitobans coming out, it's like, 'Yes!' You know, people are getting it. This is important. This is an issue we have to keep in mind when we go to the voting booths."

Just transition

The leaders all spent time on the importance of reconciliation in green initiatives and pursuing a "just transition" — an approach to green policy that supports and involves workers in affected industries.

Lamont said there needs to be a focus on job creation.

"We have to make sure that this is a just transition for workers," he said, pointing to Liberal promises including a basic minimum income and a public works jobs program. "The fundamental thing is that ... people need investments to get over the hump."

Kinew stressed the importance of including low-income Manitobans, workers in affected industries and Indigenous peoples. He pointed to a proposed fracking development in Hollow Water First Nation, which the community's chief has supported.

"We have to bring all these folks along," he said. "The first thing we have to do is say, 'We are going to show up and provide jobs in your community. And now, with a real choice, between jobs that pollute and jobs that don't pollute, do you consent?'"

Beddome highlighted the need for social justice and incorporating knowledge from local organizations.

"A really important part is listening to people," he said. "By working with people, we can create a better world."

The event was organized by the Manitoba Eco-Network, Green Action Centre, Wilderness Committee, Sustainable Building Manitoba, Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, Manitoba Public Health Association, Bike Winnipeg, Manitoba Youth for Climate Action, First Unitarian Universalist Church Green Action Committee and the Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition.