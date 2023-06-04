At this point, Manitoba's election is just as likely to be a squeaker as a rout

After three years of public dissatisfaction with health care in Manitoba — and more recent concerns about inflation, social disparity and crime — it may be tempting for the NDP and its supporters to believe the left-of-centre party will cruise to victory in the provincial election slated for Oct. 3.

Every recent poll suggests the opposition New Democrats are more popular than the governing Progressive Conservatives among Manitoba voters. The NDP lead over the PCs is even more pronounced in Winnipeg, home to the majority of Manitoba's 57 seats.

Still, a cursory look at the numbers and the swing seats in play within Winnipeg as well as outside the Perimeter Highway suggests the 2023 Manitoba election is no slam dunk for the NDP.

Three-and-a-half months out, this election looks far more like a PC-NDP toss-up than a New Democrat rout, despite the conventional wisdom in some circles that Wab Kinew ought to spend his summer crafting an election-night victory speech.

The two most recent popular-opinion polls conducted by credible entities — for-profit Probe Research in Winnipeg and national non-profit Angus Reid Institute — place the NDP's lead at five to six percentage point over the Tories.

That's just a smidge outside the margin of error for those polls at a time when the real campaigning has yet to begin.

As every veteran politician and political observer will tell you, campaigns matter.

They certainly mattered in Alberta, where a narrow NDP lead early in that province's campaign turned into a narrow United Conservative Party victory on election night a few weeks ago.

While the dynamics at play in Manitoba are completely different, particularly when it comes to political polarization, it would be unwise to consider a modest NDP lead an insurmountable obstacle for the PCs to overcome 77 days before election.

Manitoba's race will be decided by a few thousand politically promiscuous voters in six to 10 swing seats, mostly on the suburban fringes in Winnipeg but also in a handful of areas outside the Perimeter, such as Selkirk and Dauphin.

While the NDP enjoys a very large lead over the PCs in Winnipeg, New Democratic support is not even in every one of the suburban constituencies in the capital. A massive NDP plurality in downtown Winnipeg's Union Station electoral district does not help the party reclaim suburban Southdale from the PCs.

In other words, there is no reason for the party to take victories for granted in any of the swing seats that helped Gary Doer and Greg Selinger win majority governments from 1999 to 2011.

This is where the PCs will concentrate all their efforts to get out the vote in the coming election. This far out from the election, all of those swing constituencies are up for grabs by either party.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, right, is also smiling, even as she appears to be less popular than her Progressive Conservatives are after seven years in power. (Catherine Moreau/CBC)

Nevertheless, the NDP is running what can be described as a frontrunner's campaign at this stage of the election cycle. The most recent election ad unveiled by the party is as sunny as a detergent commercial and makes only one oblique reference to the performance of the PCs over the past seven years.

Right now, the NDP appears to be more popular than its leader. The Angus Reid Insitute poll published earlier this week found 51 per cent of Manitobans had an unfavourable opinion of Wab Kinew.

One big question heading into the election is how voters in those swing ridings feel about Kinew. If enough are unexcited about him or concerned about his troubles with the law as a young adult, then the PCs will stand a much better chance of retaining swing constituencies.

Stefanson remains unpopular

The PCs, however, face an even greater challenge with their leader. The same Angus Reid poll found 66 per cent of Manitobans disapproved of Premier Heather Stefanson.

Deputy Premier Cliff Cullen said that's because Manitobans don't know the woman who's served as the MLA for Tuxedo for the past 23 years, had a rocky ride as health minister during the pandemic and barely scraped her way into the premier's office after winning a squeaker of a PC leadership campaign.

"People are still getting to know Premier Stefanson. She's not an in-your-face type of leader. She takes a humble approach but a firm approach to leadership. As people get to know Premier Stefanson, they'll grow to like her, for sure," Cullen said in an interview on Tuesday.

The idea Stefanson is some unknown quantity, however, does not stand up to scrutiny. The same Angus Reid poll found 91 per cent of Manitobans know who she is and what she's done in office.

"Only about nine per cent say that they don't know about her performance, so that's a pretty strong sense of what she is bringing to the table and what the party is bringing to the table," said Dave Korzinski, Angus Reid's research director, speaking via Zoom from Kelowna.

Korzinski also suggested there isn't all that much room for Kinew to improve, either.

"Ninety per cent of Manitoba residents have an opinion about both of these leaders," he said.

Surly electorate

The ace in the hole for the NDP may simply be voter appetite for change.

The PCs fared poorly on every issue Angus Reid asked about in the latest poll, including inflation and the cost of living.

That is somewhat surprising after several years of education-tax cuts and other cheques cut to Manitobans under the rubric of fiscal generosity.

"Those previous allocations of resources have been appreciated, but are just really unlikely to swing people over," said Korzinski, noting many people are still struggling.

"If they're looking at the situation and saying, 'This happened on your watch,' maybe it's time to try somebody new."

In the end, messaging can only massage the general electorate. In any election, the party that is most efficient at identifying its vote and bringing it to the polls on election day will win on Oct. 3.

That will hold true in Manitoba, but only really in the swing constituencies, where the whims of the most fickle of voters will determine the political future for the rest of us.