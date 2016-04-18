Advance voting begins in Manitoba

Manitobans who want to cast a ballot in the provincial election before the Sept. 10 election day can now do so.

Advance voting begins Thursday at over 300 locations throughout the province.

In Winnipeg, that includes advance polls at Polo Park and St. Vital shopping centres, the Health Sciences Centre, St. Boniface Hospital and the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport.

Outside the city, ballots can also be cast at a variety of community centres, churches and senior's centres, and at every returning office.

Manitobans can find a full list of advance voting locations, and hours of operation, at Elections Manitoba's website here.

Voters can cast a ballot at any advance voting location.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

Be a Canadian citizen.

Be at least 18 years old on or before election day.

Have lived in Manitoba for at least six months immediately before election day.

Advance voting runs from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5, with most advance voting locations open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. Sunday. Some exceptions will apply at certain locations.

