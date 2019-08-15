Manitoba NDP promise more care-home beds for seniors if elected
Leader Wab Kinew promises 80-bed expansion at Park manor, where he says Pallister failed to deliver
Manitoba NDP Leader Wab Kinew says he would increase the number of personal care home spots for seniors if elected premier Sept. 10.
Kinew made the announcement in front of Winnipeg's Park Manor, which he says would get an 80-bed expansion at a cost of $21.3 million.
He says an NDP government would also add more care-home beds in communities across the province.
He says Progressive Conservative Leader Brian Pallister promised to do the same thing during the last election campaign.
Pallister stood outside the same Park Manor in 2016 and pledged to fund more seniors beds.
Kinew says Pallister didn't follow through after the party was elected and he became premier.
"It's just one more broken health-care promise from Pallister," Kinew said Thursday. "Manitobans deserve better. And we will do better for them."
Kinew said earlier this week that an NDP government would also provide two hours of free hospital parking at a cost of about $3 million a year.
