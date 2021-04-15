Education spending in 2021 budget could speed up Manitoba school openings by 5 years, minister says

Money announced last week in Manitoba's 2021 budget could speed up the provincial government's promise to build 20 new schools by as much as five years, Education Minister Cliff Cullen says.

The added $100 million in education capital spending in this year's budget could also allow for the construction of even more schools to address enrolment growth, Cullen said at a news conference on Thursday morning.

The Progressive Conservatives promised seven schools during their first term in office, and then promised another 13 during the last provincial election campaign.

Six are already open and in use, with two more going to tender this spring and four to be designed in 2021-22, Manitoba's 2021 budget says.

The other eight schools, initially promised to be finished by 2030, could now be completed as early as the fall or winter of 2025, Cullen said.

"There's a lot of variables when it comes to building schools. There's acquiring property, and then there's the tendering process and so forth, so it does get quite complicated," he said.

"But we're quite optimistic we can achieve our goals ahead of schedule."

The new schools will create roughly 10,900 classroom spaces and 1,450 childcare spaces, Cullen said. It's estimated they'll cost more than $500 million.

"These schools are a critical part of improving the learning environments so students can succeed," Cullen said.

The money announced last week will also increase replacements and upgrades of ventilation and electrical systems, he said.

On top of that, it will help fund school initiatives beyond classrooms, including libraries, outdoor spaces and spaces for arts, athletics, vocational programming, life skills and community resources, Cullen said.