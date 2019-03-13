Education Minister Cliff Cullen to give update after controversial school reform bill scrapped

Manitoba's education minister will speak to the media on Thursday, one day after new Premier Kelvin Goertzen announced he is nixing Bill 64, the proposed education reform bill.

CBC Manitoba will live stream the 2 p.m. news conference by Cliff Cullen here and on Facebook, Twitter and CBC Gem.

The proposed legislation, which would have seen a massive overhaul of Manitoba's education system, was introduced in March.

If passed, Bill 64 would have replaced the province's 37 English-language school divisions with a single provincial education authority.

It would have dissolved elected school boards and handed much of the decision-making power to the authority, which was to be appointed by the province.

It also proposed to create local community school councils, with volunteer executives, including the parents of students, to advise individual schools.

Then-premier Brian Pallister lauded the idea as a way to address what he called a "very top-heavy" system.

The idea was more than five years in the making, first raised in 2017 when the province promised a review of how education is delivered and funded.

The oft-delayed process was revived in January 2019, when Goertzen was the education minister. At the time, he announced a commission had been struck and tasked with creating a renewed vision for the education system.

A report was supposed to be delivered in March 2020 but was delayed when the pandemic started. By the time it came out, a year later, it was introduced by Cullen, the newly appointed education minister.

While the report recommended an overhaul of the system, the government plan did not closely follow those recommendations. For example, the report recommended consolidation to create six to eight regional school boards, not the elimination of their role.

The response to Bill 64 was swift and critical, prompting numerous campaigns against it and thousands of lawn signs to sprout up across the province.

The Manitoba School Boards Association campaigned to keep elected school boards, saying they are essential to keeping the school system connected to communities.

In June of this year, Cullen addressed the criticism as a "misinformation campaign" led by the NDP, Manitoba School Boards Association and the leadership of the Manitoba Teachers' Society.

Yet in August, when Heather Stefanson announced she would run to replace the outgoing Pallister — and that she intended to jettison Bill 64 — Cullen stood applauding in support behind her.

In announcing he was scrapping the bill on Wednesday, Goertzen said "many good things" came out of the kindergarten to Grade 12 review that formed the basis of Bill 64, but perhaps the legislation in the end had moved too far from the intent of the report.