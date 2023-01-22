Manitoba announces minimum 2.5% increase in school division operating funds
$100.2 million more funding coming, including cash for special needs and inflation pressures
School divisions across Manitoba will get an increase of at least 2.5 per cent in operating dollars for the upcoming year, the province says.
The government has pledged $100.2 million in new funding for schools, representing a 6.1 per cent increase over the previous year, officials said during a briefing Thursday morning.
While all divisions will get at minimum a 2.5 per cent increase, some will get more, officials said.
The money includes $5 million for special needs funding and $20 million for other cost pressures like inflation, in response to feedback from school divisions, officials said.
The province also announced a change to the formula to determine the money school divisions are guaranteed. Instead of a 98 per cent funding guarantee, divisions will now get at least 100 per cent of what they got the previous year.
In total, $1.745 billion will be allocated to education for the upcoming year, with $1.651 billion in annual funding going to public schools. A total of $94 million in annual funding will go to independent schools.
That money doesn't include revenue from education property taxes collected locally or capital funding.
