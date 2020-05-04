Winnipegers toast to restarting the economy as Manitoba loosens COVID-19 restrictions

Kathy Teetaert is happy to have a meal outside her home, after COVID-19 limited her dining options for more than a month.

She's among the hardy Winnipeggers lounging on the King's Head patio at first opportunity Monday, despite the below-seasonal temperatures.

"I think it's time to start supporting our restaurants," she said during the lunch hour, "and besides, I'm tired of cooking."

Manitoba is embarking today on one of the most aggressive economic restart plans of any Canadian province.

In addition to restaurant patios, the province is giving hair salons, dental clinics and most retail outlets the green light to open their doors started today, so long as they follow strict rules surrounding physical distancing and sanitation.

Many were surprised at how quickly the government kick-started the economy, announced only five days earlier, after health officials had spent weeks preaching a cautious return.

Patio-goers in good spirits

Customers enjoying a brew on the King's Head patio Monday were in good spirits, even if patio season had a peculiar start.

"I didn't bring my mask because it's kind of hard to eat," Teetaert joked to their mask-donning waiter, as her husband chuckled.

"At least you're out in the air," the waiter said, any smile disguised by her face-covering.

Dennis and Kathy Teetaert are enjoying the chance to get out of their kitchen and onto a patio, even if the temperatures are below seasonal. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Christopher Graves, the pub's owner, said he's pleased the dreary start to the day turned pleasant. The temperature began to approach 10 degrees during the noon hour. It's not exactly t-shirt weather, but at least the sun was shining.

"We're very excited; it's been a very tough six weeks for us," he said.

Graves said the King's Head could pivot into a patio-only dining service because they already had staff in place from the curbside grocery delivery it began in the early days of the pandemic. They shut their doors in mid-March, before the mandated closure of non-essential businesses.

At the King's Head Pub, every waiter is wearing masks and gloves, they're spacing tables at least two metres apart, and they've bought disposable glasses and cutlery in bulk.

"We're going above and beyond to make sure that we're doing it as safely as possible," he said.

WATCH | Patio season in a pandemic

King's Head Pub owner Chris Graves says he's cautiously optimistic as the outdoor patio opened for business on May 4. 1:14

Hunter and Gunn owner Jeremy Regan has changed the way his barbershop operates.

A haircut is only available by appointment, no walk-ins allowed. Clients must wait outside, or in their vehicles, until their barber is ready. Regan has only half as many barbers working at a time.

"We don't have the biggest shop so we have to kind of be a little creative on how we keep people apart," he said.

He says there's been no pushback from customers, even though Hunter and Gunn is requiring their clients to wear masks.

"I think people are so damn desperate to get a haircut that they're willing to almost do anything to be able to come, so it hasn't been a problem," he said.