Skip to Main Content
Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3.5 years for sex with student
New

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3.5 years for sex with student

​A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a student.
CBC News ·
During a sentencing hearing last week, the victim told court it has had a ripple effect on his life. (Ryan Cheale/CBC)

A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years behind bars for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Sheryl Dyck, who was 42 at the time, was arrested in 2015 after a seven-month relationship with the then 16-year-old.

Justice Richard Saull says Dyck groomed the student by giving him money, food and drugs as their relationship became sexual.

Dyck cried and held her husband and children before she was taken into custody.

During a sentencing hearing last week, the victim told court it has had a ripple effect on his life.

He stopped going to school and says every step forward seems like multiple steps back.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us