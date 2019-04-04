Drugs to treat alcohol abuse now easier to get for those with provincial drug benefits

The Manitoba government is making access to two drugs used to fight alcoholism a little easier for people who get pharmacare or Manitoba Families drug plans.

Changes to the province's drug formulary announced Thursday mean doctors no longer need prior approval from the Manitoba Pharmacare Program to get anti-craving drugs Naltrexone and Acamprosate covered.

That means patients eligible for Manitoba pharmacare or drug plans offered by Manitoba Families no longer have to wait to fill their prescriptions and have the costs covered.

"Alcohol is a leading cause of injury and death in Canada, including those resulting from impaired driving and from illnesses with known links to alcohol, such as certain types of cancer," Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a news release.

"Changes we have made to the drug formulary will enhance access to anti-craving medications by allowing Manitobans to have prescriptions filled at any pharmacy without waiting for authorization or approvals."

Acamprosate is thought to ease the uncomfortable side-effects of coming off alcohol by dampening glutamate activity in the brain, while Naltrexone blocks opioid receptors in the brain, reducing the pleasure associated with drinking, and can reduce craving.

'Important step'

The changes were welcomed by Dr. Ginette Poulin, medical director at the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, who said last November that timely access to treatment is crucial for people looking for help.

At the time, she said she had seen cases where it took as long as a week for coverage to be approved.

"Steps such as this not only helps to decrease stigma associated with alcohol use disorder, but also helps to support patients in their recovery," Poulin said in the Thursday news release.

Naltrexone blocks opioid receptors in the brain, reducing the pleasure associated with drinking. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

"Improving access to medications such as Naltrexone and Acamprosate is an important step in improving health outcomes for Manitobans through expanded and more readily accessible treatment."

The move, which goes into effect immediately, was among the recommendations made in the Virgo report on mental health and addictions released last May.

More from CBC Manitoba: