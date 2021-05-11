Manitoba drops COVID-19 vaccine eligibility age to 24 and older

Manitoba has dropped the age of eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine to 24 and older, the fifth time it has been lowered in the last week and one day after dropping it to 30.

The province is planning to have everyone 18 and older eligible for their first dose by May 21. People age 12 and up may also become eligible by the same day, officials said last week.

Second-dose appointments are set to begin opening up on May 22.

All Indigenous adults, people living and working in certain front-line roles in specified COVID-19 hot spots, pregnant adults, adult clients of Community Living disABILITY Services clients and first responders such as police officers and firefighters are all also eligible to book an appointment at one of the province's supersites or pop-up clinics.

Anyone 30 to 39 with certain health conditions, as well as anyone 40 older, are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine from a physician's clinic or pharmacy.

To make an appointment at a supersite or pop-up clinic, use the province's online booking portal, or call 1-844-626-8222.

