Manitoba's top doctor to give COVID-19 update at 12:30 p.m. CT

Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer will give an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, the day after the last of the province's pandemic health orders ended.

Dr. Brent Roussin will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. CT. CBC will live stream the news conference here.

As of Tuesday, Manitobans no longer are required by law to wear masks at indoor public facilities and services, although some organizations and businesses have chosen to continue to require masks.

The province lifted its proof-of-vaccination requirements for activities like dining in restaurants at the start of the month, although vaccine cards still work for organizations that choose to continue to require vaccination..

Health officials in Manitoba still strongly recommend people wear masks in public.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have fallen from the highs seen in late January and early February. On Tuesday, there were 410 people in hospital, and the week before that there were 406.

Health experts have warned the province could see an increase in case numbers once the public health orders end, although any changes could take a couple weeks to materialize.