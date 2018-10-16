Distracted drivers in Manitoba will face licence suspension, tripling of fine

The Manitoba government will impose tougher sanctions on distracted drivers beginning next month.

If you are caught with a cellphone behind the wheel, police will strip you of your driver's licence for three days, hand you triple the current financial penalty and impose more than double the number of demerits on your driving record.

"This is going to be very, very expensive," Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said at a news conference Tuesday.

The new law, introduced in the Manitoba Legislature earlier this year, will take effect Nov. 1, Schuler said.

Distracted drivers will get an automatic three-day licence suspension that will take effect the next day. They will receive a temporary driving permit so they will not be stranded on the roadside without a way to drive home.

Drivers will face a seven-day suspension if they are caught a second time within a 10-year period.

Fine amount equal to pot use

The fine amount will jump threefold from $203 to $672 and people will be subject to five demerit points, not two demerits, on their driving record.

The new fine for distracted driving is the same penalty cannabis users will face for smoking pot in public.

Schuler said the year-after-year hike in distracted driving accidents convinced the government to escalate the penalties.

Manitoba Public Insurance said distracted driving accidents went from 4,780 in 2012 to 15,403 in 2017.

Last year, 30 people lost their lives and 184 people were seriously hurt in collisions blamed on distracted driving.