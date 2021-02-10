Manitoba discarding enhanced IDs for U.S. entry

Manitoba Public Insurance will phase out two identification cards that let people enter the United States.

Due to a lack of interest, MPI is discontinuing the enhanced driver's licences and enhanced identification cards sometime in 2022.

Manitoba was one of four provinces to introduce enhanced driver's licenses when the United States in 2009 mandated a passport or other secure identification for anyone entering the county by land or water.

However, each province has either already phased out the card, or will. MPI says Manitoba and B.C. are the last two provinces to offer an enhanced driver's license.

"Demand for these products has steadily declined over the past five years, indicating that each year fewer and fewer Manitobans see value in these cards," MPI spokesperson Brian Smiley said in an email.

Card use plummeting

Around 10,300 customers possess either of these cards. Smiley said that number is dropping every year.

He explained Manitobans are using other forms of identification to cross the border by land or water, ranging from passports to a FAST card or NEXUS card.

Manitobans who possess the enhanced driver's license could have used it to enter the U.S. by land or water, although current border restrictions owing to the pandemic have stopped non-essential travel at these points.

The basic identification card is designated for Manitobans who choose not to get — or weren't eligible for — a driver's license or the enhanced version. An MPI document from 2009 said the card would interest seniors, children and persons living with a disability.

Card holders can switch to either a basic driver's licence or identification card before the program ends.