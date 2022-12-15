Manitoba to launch disability income support program in 2023

The province of Manitoba is launching an income support program for people with disabilities, families minister Rochelle Squires announced in a news release on Thursday.

The Manitoba Supports for Persons with Disabilities will be separate from the general employment and income assistance (EIA) programs, Squires says, but will offer similar financial and health benefits.

Manitobans enrolled in the program will receive an increase of $100 in benefits per month, allowances for phone and laundry services and the ability to earn up to $12,000 per year before benefits are impacted.

The basic needs amount will be indexed annually for inflation, starting April 2023, the news release says.

In October 2021, the provincial government passed Bill 72, the Disability Support Act and amendments to the Manitoba Assistance Act, in preparation for the launch of the income assistance program.

Enrolment for the new income support program will open in two phases.

Starting Jan. 1, 2023, Manitobans currently receiving EIA in the disability category who receive services from Community Living disABILITY Services, live in personal care homes or receive the Canada Pension Plan disability benefit will be able to enrol.

In April 2023, all other eligible Manitobans will be able to enrol.