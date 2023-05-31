Pandemic health-care backlogs cleared in 17 of 30 focus areas, task force leaders say

Leaders from a Manitoba task force aiming to reduce the pandemic backlog of medical procedures say they've made some progress in clearing the logjam, and said both public and private clinicians are needed to address it.

Dr. Peter MacDonald, chair of the diagnostic and surgical recovery task force, said Wednesday that backlogs have been eliminated in 17 of its roughly 30 focus areas, up seven since the last update, in April, and progress has been made in other areas.

"We feel we are making progress and we feel it's important to update Manitobans that the money they are spending on the task force and on Shared Health are able to bring down some of these backlogs and the COVID-19 related issues," he said at a news conference.

Timelines for finishing addressing the backlog are still not available.

Since the creation of the surgical task force in late 2021, more than 72,300 procedures have been completed, including 43,600 in the public system and more than 28,200 procedures in the province by contracted health-service providers.

David Matear, left, Dr. Peter MacDonald, centre, and Dr. Ed Buchel, right, members of Manitoba's diagnostic and surgical backlog task force, pose at a news conference on Wednesday. (Ian Froese/CBC)

Surgical lead Dr. Ed Buchel acknowledged much of the public attention around the task force has focused on the work at private clinics within Manitoba, even though the outcome is the same regardless of the location, he said.

"I do the exact same procedure to the exact same people on the exact same wait list, whether I park my car at the Victoria Hospital ... or at Western or Maples surgical centres," he said.

"It is publicly funded with public oversight and it is privately delivered. We just need to be really clear because the emotions run crazy high when we talk about privatizing our system."

Buchel said all the rhetoric around private contracts is "harmful."

MacDonald said patients don't need to pay out of pocket costs for procedures at private clinics.

"We're not preferentially looking at public or private or private or public. We need both to address the backlog," he said.

In addition to the diagnostic and surgical procedures completed in Manitoba, 478 were done outside the province, which is less than 0.01 per cent of the total, the task force said.

"Most Manitobans prefer, and we don't blame them, to have their procedures done locally, and we're trying to accommodate them wherever possible. Some Manitobans choose to go out of province if they do not want to wait for the local provider," MacDonald said.

Gender-affirming care

The task force also announced two contracts have been awarded to address gender-affirming care wait times.

"That's to address a backlog which has caused an increase in wait times which are specific for the adult population," said David Matear, provincial executive director of the task force.

Currently the wait time for gender-affirming care at Klinic is over a year, while the target is three months.

The contracts will help meet that target, Matear said.

The announcement came after the Manitoba NDP raised concerns about the Progressive Conservative government deleting a $1.2-million funding pledge from its website.

On Tuesday, the government held a news conference at The Forks, where it announced new supports for the LGBTQ community, including the creation of a gender-equity office and the decision to give Pride Winnipeg annual funding.

There was no mention at the event of the funding for gender-affirming care announced in a background document that was sent to media and published on the government's website later that morning.

Later that day, the government deleted any reference to the commitment to gender-affirming care from its website.

The document that was deleted said nearly $490,000 would be given over two years to reduce wait lists for gender-affirming care, including surgeries, and more than $700,000 would go to the Gender Diversity and Affirming Action for Youth program, which helps to deliver that care and offer support.