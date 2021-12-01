Update from Manitoba surgical, diagnostic backlog task force coming at 2 p.m.

Officials in Manitoba will give an update about the province's diagnostic and surgical recovery task force Wednesday afternoon.

Health Minister Audrey Gordon will speak alongside doctors and other officials involved in the effort to tackle the province's growing backlog of procedures, which the physicians' organization Doctors Manitoba says has now surpassed 150,000.

CBC News will live stream the news conference here at 2 p.m. CT.

Gordon will be joined by Dr. Peter MacDonald, chair of the task force's steering committee; Dr. Mary-Jane Seager, provincial specialty lead for women's health; and Dr. Ed Buchel, provincial surgery lead.

Matthew Lister, the task force's project team director, and Ian Shaw, provincial lead for health system transformation, will also join virtually to answer questions.

The update comes after Manitoba announced it will send as many as 300 patients awaiting spinal surgery to Fargo, N.D., for their operations, after reaching a deal with Sanford Health, a non-profit health-care system based in the Dakotas.

The province said it may also send joint surgery patients south of the border.

Buchel said there was no option to send patients to other parts of Canada because every province is struggling to meet the health-care demands of a surge in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant.

He said Shared Health, which oversees health care delivery in Manitoba, has identified 150 to 300 spinal surgery patients who are healthy enough to go to Fargo, but whose conditions are too serious to be delayed further.

Only patients willing and able to travel to Fargo will be selected, he said.

While the task force works on plans to expand Shared Health's surgical capacity, the Omicron-fuelled jump in infections has led Manitoba to continue reducing it, as hospital staff are moved from operating rooms to COVID-19 care.