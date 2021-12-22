Manitoba delays return to school after winter break to Jan. 10

Manitoba will delay the return to school after the winter break to Jan. 10 to give public health officials more time to assess the effect of the Omicron variant, the province says in a news release.

Most students were scheduled to go back to class on Jan. 6.

The four extra days will also give officials time to see what changes might be needed for the return to school in early January, Education Minister Cliff Cullen said in the news release.

School staff will still return on Jan. 6 for professional learning and preparation. Many child-care centres will remain open for kids under 12 to ensure families can continue to access those services, the release said.

The delay will also allow more time for rapid COVID-19 tests to be distributed to schools across the province, Cullen said.

Those tests are another tool that can help screen for cases and give parents and caregivers peace of mind, he said.

"As we begin the holiday break across Manitoba schools, the Manitoba government would like to thank students, teachers, school staff, school leaders, school divisions, parents and caregivers for ensuring schools have been safe and open for in-class learning since September," Cullen said.

"But right now, things are changing rapidly and public health has recommended a slight delay to the return to school. This will give them more time to better assess the risk and look at options for the new year."

The update comes on the last day of classes before the break for most schools in Manitoba.

As of the province's latest COVID-19 bulletin, released on Monday, there had been 17 cases of the Omicron variant identified in Manitoba.

Some early data out of Hong Kong suggests the variant multiplies 70 times faster than either the original SARS-CoV-2 or the Delta variant of the coronavirus, while global numbers suggest Omicron may have a doubling time of 1.5 to three days.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba's chief provincial public health officer, said officials recommended the delay in addition to the province's latest restrictions, which took effect Tuesday.

"We appreciate your understanding and will share any additional information about the return to school as we learn more about the variant and what this means for schools," Roussin said.

"We have recommended this delay to a return to school in addition to the restrictions under the public health orders, and I want to remind Manitobans of the importance of keeping gathering sizes small to allow a safer return to school in the new year."

Roussin urged people who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to make appointments or go to a walk-in to get their next doses.