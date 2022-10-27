Manitoba adopts working definition of antisemitism amid 'alarming rates' of incidents

Manitoba has become the sixth Canadian province to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's working definition of antisemitism, in a move that's been applauded by local Jewish advocacy groups.

"Racial, ethnic and religious hatred in all forms have no place in our society. And as community and elected leaders, we all have the responsibility to build a safe and inclusive society where our diversity is respected and celebrated," Premier Heather Stefanson said at a news conference at the Manitoba Legislature on Thursday.

"The increase of antisemitic incidents in Canada and around the world is deeply concerning for all of us. And I want the Jewish community to know we stand united with you."

An annual audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith found record levels of antisemitism were recorded in Canada last year, including beatings, vandalism of synagogues and swastikas in schools.

The adopted description defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews," the alliance's website says.

Manifestations of antisemitism, either rhetorical or physical, might be directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, or toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities, the definition says.

That definition was developed by the alliance's committee on antisemitism and Holocaust denial, and is grounded in expert research, Stefanson said. The United Nations, the European Union and 30 countries, including the United States and Canada, have also adopted the definition.

So have five provinces: Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, New Brunswick and Alberta, said Gustavo Zentner, president of the Jewish Federation of Winnipeg.

At the legislature Thursday, Zentner applauded Manitoba for joining that list.

"The first step in combating antisemitism is defining it in all of its forms," he said.

"Antisemitism, like a virus, has evolved over many centuries and has taken innumerable forms. The resurgence of antisemitism in recent years, internationally and in Canada, has caused significant alarm to Jewish communities around the globe."

Increase in antisemitic events in Manitoba: report

B'nai Brith also commended Manitoba's decision to implement the definition.

In a news release issued Thursday, Manitoba regional director Ruth Ashrafi said the organization is offering its expertise to help the province implement the definition through all government departments and agencies, so civil servants and law enforcement can better recognize and fight antisemitism.

The release said B'nai Brith wrote to Stefanson last month with information about Alberta adopting the definition .

The organization has also collaborated with both Manitoba Opposition NDP Leader Wab Kinew and Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard to address the jump in antisemitic incidents in the province, the release said.

B'nai Brith's 2021 audit recorded 223 antisemitic incidents in Manitoba, marking a 125.7 per cent increase from the previous year, the release said.

CEO Michael Mostyn said the organization also had "extensive discussions" with members of former Manitoba premier Brian Pallister's government before he stepped down.

Zentner said Manitoba's adoption of the definition sends a clear message the province "is willing to stand up for what is right and to ensure that the continued prosperity of our community is secured for generations to come."

"You have drawn a line in the sand today saying that antisemitism cannot and will not be tolerated in Manitoba," he said.

"All Canadians should be deeply concerned about the alarming rates of antisemitism, because as history has shown, the hate that starts with Jews never ends with Jews."