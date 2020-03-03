Manitoba's deficit lower than predicted: budget update
In a third-quarter update for the fiscal year that ends March 31, the government says it is expecting to rack up a deficit of $325 million.
Province says it is expecting to accumulate a deficit of $325 million
Manitoba's deficit is running a bit lower than expected.
In a third-quarter update for the fiscal year that ends March 31, the government says it is expecting a deficit of $325 million.
That's $35 million lower than predicted in last spring's budget.
While the economy is growing more slowly than expected, corporate income tax revenues are running higher, the government update said.
The province also is spending a lot less in areas such as housing and education.
Finance Minister Scott Fielding has promised to balance the budget and end a decade of deficits before the next election, which is slated for 2023.
