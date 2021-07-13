With federal help, Manitoba expects slight improvement in deficit

Manitoba's deficit for the coming year is expected to be $34 million less than expected, as financial help from Ottawa allowed the province to absorb the impacts of the third wave of the pandemic, forest fires and the summer drought.

In its first-quarter financial report, Manitoba projects a $1.563-billion deficit at the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year. That's down from the $1.597-billion deficit forecast in the budget back in the spring.

The modest improvement in the budget is mainly due to nearly half-a-billion dollars worth of increased federal transfers. Those transfers include money for pandemic spending, helping agricultural producers recover from the drought and the new $10-a-day child-care agreement.

That money is expected to cover most of the increased provincial spending in all three areas as well as make up for reduced revenue related to both the drought and the pandemic.

Manitoba Hydro's net income, for example, is expected to drop $188 million to a mere $2 million, mainly because the drought has reduced the flow of the Nelson River to the point where Hydro won't meet its export revenue targets this winter.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries income is expected to drop $29 million, mostly because casinos were closed during the third-wave lockdown.

The first-quarter financial forecast also includes $2 million of new spending on Manitoba's vaccine lotteries and $35 million to cover wages on Sept. 30, when the province observes the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, a new statutory holiday.

The first-quarter report also paints a slightly rosier picture of Manitoba's recovery from the pandemic-induced recession.

The provincial economy, as expressed in real gross domestic product, is expected to expand 4.9 per cent in 2021, up from a budget forecast of 4.1 per cent, and continue expanding by 3.1 per cent in 2022.

"Manitoba continues to have among the highest vaccination rates in the country and is currently the highest in Western Canada. This, along with some positive economic indicators like job growth, provide reason to be optimistic for a gradual recovery over the coming year and into 2022-23," finance officials wrote in the first-quarter report.

At the same time, the officials urged caution with respect to future growth.

"The outlook remains volatile, in particular due to the fourth wave of COVID-19 and variants of concern, like the delta variant."

The province hopes to eliminate its deficit in eight years.