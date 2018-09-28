Manitoba deficit lower than forecast, financial documents say

Manitoba's annual public accounts say the government's summary deficit for 2017-18 is $145 million less than forecast in the 2017 budget.

The March 2018 year-end financial results put Manitoba in the red by $695 million.

The summary deficit, which includes Crown corporations, schools and health authorities, was expected to be $840 million.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding touted the new figures as a sign "we're fixing the finances and moving in the right direction."

"Year after year, the previous government exceeded its deficit projections with reckless overspending, putting the province further in debt. Since forming government over two years ago, we have implemented better budgetary practices and are putting Manitoba back on a path to sustainability," Fielding said in a news release.

However, the release also says public debt charges reached $952 million and are expected to climb to more than $1 billion in the coming year.

The government spent less in the Health and Education departments than budgeted.

Health spending came in $200 million under budget "due to lower volumes of physician services delivered, fewer capital projects completed and efficiencies derived in the health system," the document says.

Fielding will hold a news conference Friday morning to discuss the results.