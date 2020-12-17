Manitoba deficit forecast improves but still expected to reach historic highs due to pandemic

Manitoba's deficit is expected to reach historic highs by early spring due to the pandemic, though provincial outlooks suggest the deficit will be nearly $900 million less than projections earlier this fall.

The province released its mid-year economic and financial report Thursday, saying the government faced "significant uncertainty" in predicting the remaining months of the fiscal year because of the continued costs of COVID-19.

Despite that uncertainty, the provincial outlook forecasts a deficit of $2.048 billion by the end of March, down from the previous forecast of $2.938 billion in September. The downgraded estimate would still be the largest deficit in Manitoba history, according to the province.

Government expenditures increased due to the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 created in the health-care system and economy, Premier Brian Pallister said.

"This year has been like no other. It's not one any of us would hope to repeat," he said. "All of us have a role to play."

Provincial revenue is expected to drop $372 million below budget due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

Revenue from personal income tax is also down $256 million due to a drop in household incomes during the pandemic, and corporate income tax revenues slumped $141 million below budget because of declining profits, the report says.