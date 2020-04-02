Province asks closed Manitoba daycares to reopen for health-care workers

The province is asking daycares currently closed to reopen to provide care for the children of front-line health-care workers who are fighting COVID-19, Manitoba Families Minister Heather Stefanson announced Thursday.

All parents who work in critical services — specified in the public health order that came into effect Wednesday — will also be able to access child-care services in licensed facilities as of April 14.

"Manitobans support other Manitobans in times of need. It's just what we do," said Stefanson at a news conference Thursday.

"Now is not the time for exceptions."

The Manitoba government closed most licensed daycares on March 20 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19— but told many of those centres to be ready to reopen for the children of essential health-care employees.

Last week, some Manitoba health-care workers told CBC News they wanted to work but were waiting for child care.

Licensed child-care centres will continue to limit their spaces to 16 children, while home daycares will have a maximum of eight children.

Some larger centres with separated rooms and external entrances are allowed 16 children per room.

All child-care centres have also been asked by the province to reimburse parent fees if care has not been provided, and to not charge parents to hold spots if they are not being used.

The province hopes critical services workers who need child care will step forward by Wednesday so it has a sense of the demand, Stefanson said.

"There is a demand and a need for child care out there, so we will continue to call on those other facilities that are closed right now to say, 'Please can you open up and be part of the solution here,' and we hope they will," she said.

The province's Thursday news release said that as of Tuesday, more than 1,200 children of health-care and other emergency services workers had been matched with an available child-care space.

Licensed child-care facilities that want to help by reopening or continuing to offer spaces can notify the province by emailing cdcinfo@gov.mb.ca, the release said.

