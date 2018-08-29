Manitoba dairy farmer heads to Washington to keep pressure on amid trade talks

Manitoba farmer David Wiens doesn't want Canada to be cowed into turfing its supply-managed dairy industry just to appease U.S. President Donald Trump, so he headed south of the border to stress that message amid tense trade negotiations between both governments.

Dairy Farmers of Manitoba chair Wiens, who farms near Grunthal, Man., travelled to the U.S. capital on Wednesday to join a delegation of four or five others with DFM to voice those concerns.

"It gives us an opportunity to meet with the people who are negotiating for Canada and of course we'll continue to advocate, to ensure Canadian dairy farmers are not negatively impacted by any trade agreement that could come out of this," said Wiens.

Manitoba dairy farmers like Wiens are growing more concerned about the fate of Canada's supply management system as trade talks with the U.S resumed in Washington, D.C., this week.

"It would have a devastating effect on our dairy farm families across the country," Wiens told CBC Radio Noon ​host Nelly Gonzalez Wednesday when asked how scrapping Canada's supply management system would impact farmers.

Manitoba dairy farmer David Wiens went to Washington, D.C., Wednesday to put pressure on the Canadian government as trade talks with the U.S. resumed this week. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Canada's supply management system, which has been a target of Trump, limits dairy production to an amount that Canadians consume. It also promises a minimum price to farmers and imposes high tariffs on foreign imports, including cheeses, milk and other dairy products from the U.S.

Trump believes the system isn't fair and works against the U.S. economy. He has claimed concessions from Canada on dairy are essential to getting a three-way deal between the U.S, Mexico and Canada by Friday.

Premier Justin Trudeau meanwhile has said he isn't willing to scrap supply management and will defend Canada's dairy farmers.

Wiens said he appreciates that support but as the Friday deadline looms, now isn't the time to be silent.

"It's important for our government to continuously hear from us," he said. "As a country, we have the right to determine and administer our own domestic policies and … we expect that that will continue to be respected."

Wiens said the supply management system has largely been a success for Canadian dairy farmers, processors and consumers because it has provided stability in what can be an unstable market in the U.S. and elsewhere.

"Dairy is one of the most volatile commodities worldwide, and yet in Canada we are one of the most stable sectors in agriculture that there is, and that is a result of supply management," he said, adding Canadian dairy farmers have been able to make a living through the marketplace without relying on government subsidies.

"It allows us to invest in our farms in such a way that we can continue to reflect the values of our consumers on the farm, so we can look after our cows in a way that animal care is top of mind, food quality is top of mind and milk quality and of course food safety."

Wiens said American dairy farmers often look north to their Canadian counterparts interested in the benefits of the supply-management system.

He says by and large, Trump's position on supply-managed dairy in Canada isn't reflective of how American dairy farmers feel, nor is the current U.S. framework as beneficial as it could be to farmers south of the border.

"In speaking with American dairy farmers, there's many who are not encouraging their children to stay on the farm because they don't see a future in it," said Wiens.

"Too often they find themselves trying to catch up and yet not being able to. That's kind of the difference between the two countries."

With files from Bryce Hoye and Nelly Gonzalez